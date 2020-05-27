CALGARY -- Members of the city's Chinese community say they are working with authorities after a building in downtown Calgary was defaced with a hateful message.

The message was found on one of the outer walls of the office of the consulate general of the People's Republic of China in Calgary Wednesday.

The office says it has engaged RCMP to conduct an investigation and has security footage of the incident that will be handed over to help track down who did it.

A spokesperson, in an email to CTV News, said the graffiti's message is an "action of hatred."

"The consulate general strongly condemns such an insult and threat against the consular post, which violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," wrote Joe (Zhentian) Tang, vice-consul.

Tang said the office implores authorities to do all they can to solve the case and protect the safety of the consulate, its staff and properties.