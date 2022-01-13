Calgary's Chinook Blast festival pushed back to Feb. 4

Calgary's Chinook Blast festival will be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement on Thursday, saying the festival had been pushed back from its original Jan. 22 start date to now kick off on Feb. 4.

"Our patrons’ safety has always and will continue to be our top priority," said spokesperson Franca Gualtieri in a news release.

"We will continue to work with all our partners, Alberta Health Services and the City of Calgary to ensure that everyone coming to Chinook Blast has a fun and safe experience.”

Officials say the delay will give the festival's partners and organizers time to prepare to welcome guests safely.

The festival will still run for four weeks, until Sunday, Feb. 27.

Calgarians are encouraged to check the Chinook Blast website for the most up-to-date information.