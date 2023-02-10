Calgary's Chinook Blast postpones Drag on Ice event over protest-related safety concerns

Drag queens will no longer be lacing up and hitting the ice of Calgary's Olympic Plaza this weekend after organizers decided to postpone both performances that were expected to draw protesters.

Drag on Ice with music by DJ Gaysnakes was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoons as part of the Chinook Blast festivities downtown but festival officials announced Thursday that both shows had been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Franca Gualtieri, Chinook Blast's executive director, confirmed in a statement to CTV News that festival officials made the decision over safety concerns regarding planned protests of the shows.

"In collaboration with our partners and the performers, we made the decision to postpone the programming to a later date when we can better ensure the safety of everyone, We also worked closely with City Administration and Calgary Police Service, with both expressing full support for any decision that was made by organizers and performers.

"Chinook Blast is a family-friendly event, and we always put the safety of our performers, guests and staff first. We look forward to all the activities that are happening on our final weekend and will announce the new date and time for both postponed performances as soon as they are confirmed."

While the performances have been postponed and not officially cancelled, Chinook Blast has not announced new dates or locations for the shows. Sunday is the final day of this year's 16-day Chinook Blast festival.