Calgary's City-Wide Food Drive is back

The Calgary Food Bank will run its 17th annual City-Wide Food Drive on Sept. 17.

And the agency says that, now more than ever, this event is critical, as demand for emergency food support is surging.

"Calgarians are reeling from the effects of inflation, and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic," the Calgary Food Bank said in a release.

"Families and individuals are making tough decisions every day and the City-Wide Food Drive will help many so that they do not have to choose between rent or food."

Calgarians who would like to participate should watch their doorsteps for donation bags starting Sept. 12.

Then, fill the bag with non-perishable food items such as wholewheat pasta, cereal or soup.

Finally, set the bag back on the doorstep in a visible place before 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 so it can be collected by the volunteers.

More than 8,000 volunteers are expected to be out and about on Sept. 17 to make sure your donations get to where they need to be.

Donations can also be made online, at calgaryfoodbank.com/citywide.

Further information and a list of the most-needed items are also available at the Calgary Food Bank's website.