Calgary's conditions bounce from wintry to seasonal

Monday forecast for Calgary is reasonably sedate, with some midday gusts reaching into the 30s or 40s from the west producing a brief waft above zero; from there, we move into a Tuesday with a few weaker gusts out of the north, which are part and parcel to a weak system of flurries with a little extra oomph.

There's a chance for Calgary to see three to five centimetres of snow tomorrow, with the majority flocking through later in the day; the best chance, however, is for those flurries to manifest as a single centimetre, spread over the course of the day.

A northerly structure will persist Wednesday, keeping us cool, before yet another westerly wave drives temps up again. That, too, shall be fleeting, as our forecast continues to bounce around. Anticipate another drop near the end of the weekend, with cooler temperatures expected to carry over to another flurry event Sunday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -12 C

Tuesday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: flurries, low -14 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -14 C

Dee in Cochrane sent this lovely skyline by from west of Cochrane:

Skyline shot captured by viewer Dee west of Cochrane.

