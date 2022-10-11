Calgary's feral rabbits are being killed by a highly-contagious disease

A professor from the University of Calgary is warning the public about a fast-moving disease that has killed many of Calgary's feral rabbits.

Dr. Jennifer Davies says Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV) is highly contagious and can wipe out large numbers of the animal in just a few days.

Davies is a trained veterinary pathologist, and serves as director of the diagnostic services unit and as an associate professor at the University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

She says there are a number of areas in the city that have large colonies of feral rabbits, all of which have been hit hard by the disease.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease was first spotted in British Columbia in 2018 and made it's way into Alberta in 2021.

In Calgary, a feral rabbit tested positive for the disease in the spring of 2022, but it Davies says it really took off in late August.

"Because this is a new virus, an emerging virus in this area, these rabbits won't have any immunity right now," said Davies.

"They're highly susceptible – and given the nature of this virus and the high mortality rates associated with it – we can expect to see pretty significant mortalities in this naive population."

Signs of the disease include bleeding from the nose or eyes.

AGAINST ALL ODDS RABBIT RESCUE

Amanda and Rosemary Greening started Against All Odds Rabbit Rescue in 2012.

They say they've been contacted by people all over the city who have found dead rabbits, but there isn't much they can do.

"I've been posting, just asking for information to know where," said Amanda. "Because we want to protect our animals, so we're avoiding parts of the city where the (dead) rabbits are.

"We do get a lot of messages from the public, we get a lot of pictures from the public, (people are) just trying to figure out where it's going and how fast it's moving."

Amanda says once the disease enters a colony it doesn't take long to spread.

"I know at Nose Hill Park, there were about 50 to 60 rabbits there and there's like one left" she said. "I don't even know if it's still there.. and that was just in a matter of days."

HOW TO REPORT DEATHS

If you find several dead feral rabbits, you're asked to contact the City of Calgary by calling 311, so the deaths can be recorded.

"We would like to see how the virus is spreading throughout Calgary," Davies said. "We want to keep an eye on if it's making a move from those feral domestic rabbits into our native rabbit and hare populations."

TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Lisa Olund is the Calgary Humane Society's associate director of operations and says while Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus is specific to rabbits, people still need to take precautions.

"A virus can cling to clothing, shoes… so if somebody's walking in an area that a rabbit that's been infected with RHDV (has been), it gets transmitted to its next location," she said.

She recommends people with pet rabbits take their shoes off once inside their home and wash their hands to prevent the spread.

"Don't bring in any food from outside right now," said Olund. "I know it's really tempting with all the great vegetables people are bringing in from their garden, but if a wild rabbit that has been in contact with RHDV runs through your garden, that is a way that the disease can come into your house."

Olund says there are vaccinations for domestic rabbits and it's important to speak to a veterinarian about them.

"There might be some supply-chain issues with the vaccine," Olund warned.

"It does protect your rabbits, we have vaccinated all our rabbits here so if you want to adopt a rabbit from us, you will have a fully vaccinated rabbit."

Davies says the virus is robust and hot summer or cold winter likely won't kill it.

"We will see what happens as we progress into the winter months. We will have to keep an eye out, I think, to make sure that we don't see an emergency again in the springtime as well."