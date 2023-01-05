Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park is one of the top places to run in Canada

A picturesque provincial park in southeast Calgary has received a top honour, which was decided after analysing more than 100,000 online reviews.

Fish Creek Provincial Park took the fourth spot on a list of top places to run in Canada, compiled by SportShoes.com, which was based on Tripadvisor reviews.

"The study analysed Tripadvisor reviews for over 760 cycle routes, running paths and popular swimming locations across different countries to find out which attractions have left visitors so content they took to Tripadvisor to leave glowing reviews," SportShoes.com said in a statement.

"The results were then ranked in order to name the best places to run, swim and cycle in each country, and which countries take the crown for each activity."

Vancouver's Stanley Park took the top spot in the category, while the Vancouver Seawall was placed second. Montreal's Mount Royal Park, which the company says offers runners "a mix of terrains" for any type of workout, was third overall.

"Your surroundings can have a huge impact on your performance when running, swimming or cycling," said Dan Cartner, SportShoes.com's head of marketing, in a release.

"Getting into the great outdoors can be beneficial for moth mental and physical health, whether it's jogging in urban parks full of lush greenery or swimming at golden sand beaches with clear water, we wanted to find the best-reviewed hotspots for avid cyclists, runners and swimmers."

The study also looked at the top places to swim and cycle in Canada.

Banff's Legacy Trail was named the country's ninth-best place to cycle.