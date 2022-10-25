Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1

A city-owned park and parkade in the downtown core will be renamed soon in an effort to make Calgary more inclusive.

Formerly known as James Short Park and Parkade, the site sits next door to Chinatown and was named after a prominent Calgarian in the late 1800s and early 1900s who held anti-Chinese views.

"One of the many people whose words and actions harmed the Chinese community is James Short – a leader in Calgary who petitioned against the construction of the first Chinese-owned commercial building in 1910," said the City of Calgary on its website.

"When the park and parkade were named after him in 1991, his racist words and actions were not considered."

So, on Nov. 1, a new name chosen through community engagement will be presented to city council.

Until then it’s a park without a name.

POP-UP PUBLIC ART ENCOURAGES CONVERSATIONS ON HISTORICAL RACISM

A Pop-up public art exhibit in a downtown Calgary park is encouraging reflection and thoughtful conversations on historical racism. Prior to its renaming, visitors to the park will be able to view a pop-up public art display.

The exhibit, called A park without a name, will be presented until Oct. 28.

Created by artist Annie Wong, the display features seven banners with quotes on them in both English and traditional Chinese.

The quotes, she says, were ones she heard speaking with members of Calgary’s Chinatown community.

"The voices represented by the banners speak courageously and collectively against the erasure of Chinatown’s history," Wong said.

From its founding in 1885, Chinatown has been in three different locations in Calgary. Displacement and racial discrimination against Chinese Calgarians forced the community to move as they struggled to set down roots.

The city hopes the art will gives a voice to Chinese people, and are inviting Calgarians to consider whose voices and history are valued when we name places and spaces.

"The banners also encourage people to reflect and engage in thoughtful conversations on historical racism against Chinese people in Calgary," said the city.

Calgary advocate Fung Ling Feimo says the artist is calling out racism and asking people to confront the truth.

"The artwork asks us to stare at racism and not look away while making space for those who are often not given the opportunity to speak," Feimo said.

"In this way, the banners transform the park into a symbolic space for the Chinese community to heal."

While seeing direct statements about racism can be uncomfortable, the city says the banners are an opportunity to "lean into the discomfort" and reflect on the systems and beliefs that allow racism to flourish.

"It’s important that we have these conversations so that we understand the history of racism is not something to be relegated into the past, but to understand that it exists in a continuum that affects and lives on in the fabric of our everyday lives," said Wong.

While the banners are on display for four days, it is hoped the conversations on racism they spark among Calgarians continue long past this week.

To learn more about the pop-up exhibit you can visit the City of Calgary's website.