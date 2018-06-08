

CTV Calgary Staff





As the death toll following Sunday’s volcanic eruption in Guatemala mounts and the spread of lava results in additional evacuations, Calgarians with ties to the Central American nation continue their effort to connect with their loved ones.

The Fuego Volcano, located approximately 40 kilometres southwest of the capital of Guatemala City, has claimed more than 100 lives and hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

“It’s hard being far away and see close friends losing their families,” said Nancy Rivera who is originally from Jocotenango, Guatemala but has lived in Canada for five years. “We, being here, we can’t do very much.” Rivera says her family resides in a small town near the volcano that is currently outside the path of destruction but the eruption claimed the lives of the congregation of a church in a nearby village that she know well.

“My parents cry a lot because these are our people.”

“It breaks my heart,” said Giovanni Chajon, vice-president of the Canadian Guatemalan Association of Calgary (CANGUA). “I feel sometimes a little impotent about this situation but we’re trying to do the best we can.”

Members of Calgary’s Guatemalan community are collecting money and personal hygiene products to ship to their homeland and plans are being made to fly a representative to Guatemala to assist with the rescue and relief efforts.

“If we are able to raise enough funds, I am planning to go there and go straight to the people to give it to them,” said Rivera. “I’m hoping that I can do something. Even if it’s a small thing, it’s something.”

CANGUA has created a

to collect funds to help the thousands of people who live near the Fuego Volcano

Samaritan’s Purse has a team in place in Guatemala and the organization is collecting donations in Calgary to help the residents of the hardest hit areas of the Central American nation.

“People are traumatized,” said David Bock, international disaster response manager for Samaritan’s Purse Canada. “They’ve suffered a lot and this is really a situation where we can provide some aid in their time of need.”

Bock says many of the residents of the volcanic area have made their way to nearby towns and more than a thousand mattresses and a thousand food kits have been prepared for those in need. “We’ve been providing hygiene and food kits and shelter as well for these people that have been displaced.”

The search efforts in the area have been hindered by volcanic activity and rain and there are fears the region could experience mudslides following the heavy rainfall.

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin