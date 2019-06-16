Father's Day fun really took off at Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum as part of its annual event.

The museum has been inviting dads and their families to spend the day there for their Wings and Wheels event for the past eight years.

Visitors were allowed to get an up close look at all sorts of vintage planes, motorcycles and automobiles.

The Onook family, who attended this year's event, says it was an easy choice for dad Jason.

"I'm a big car nut and it turns out these guys are going to become car fans as they get older."

Employees at the museum say the Father's Day event is one of the biggest they have at the facility all year.

"As always, Father's Day is big kickoff to our summer events," says Herb Grieder with the Hangar Flight Museum.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)