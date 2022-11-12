Calgary's homicide unit investigating fatal morning shooting in Falconridge

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Falconridge back-alley Saturday morning.

It happened on the 100 block of Falconridge Place N.E.

The neighbour who originally phoned police tells CTV News he heard some commotion on the back street followed by what sounded like gunshots.

"There was two loud bangs outside," Dylan Lecky said. "So I went to go check and there was a man just laying out in back alley. You could see that he had a gunshot wound."

Devjeet Dhillon, whose home backs onto the alleyway, also heard two bangs.

"It was a pretty loud sound," he said. "And it was just in front of our garage. I don't know what to say about that."

Police responded just after 7 a.m. and currently have the street taped off.

A CPS officer says they've already discovered nearby CCTV surveillance footage and are speaking with those in the area for more information.

Later Saturday, police released an image of the suspect, who they described as a light-skinned male, wearing a blue hoodie, blue bandana, black baseball cap and black backpack. He was believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, around 177 cm (5'10") tall, with a slim build.

A security camera captured this image of a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary

The medical examiner and Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety -- or HAWCS -- are also canvassing the surrounding blocks.

It's currently unknown if the shooting was targeted.

FALCONRIDGE HISTORY

It's not the first time something like this has happened in the neighbourhood.

Two other fatal shootings have taken place within a kilometre radius within the last two years.

In July, one person was killed and several homes were evacuated following a shooting on Falsby Way N.E. Police believe it was targeted.

And in 2020, reports of a shooting led police to a 32-year-old man dead inside a home just steps away from Saturday's incident. It was later ruled not criminal.

Police tape surrounds a home on Falconridge Drive N.E. after a man was found dead inside the residence on Sept. 21 following reports of a shooting

"To live in such an area where you don't feel safe is kind of scary," neighbour Latif Omerkhil said.

"It doesn't even really feel real at the moment, even now," Lecky added. "Like, is that really happening so close to home?"

No suspects have been brought into custody.

Police are expected to be on scene throughout the day.