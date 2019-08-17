Calgarians with ties to Hong Kong are gathering Saturday afternoon to stand in solidarity with protests against the Chinese government.

The rally, organized by the Calgary chapter of Friends of Hong Kong is planned for 2 p.m. at Crescent Road and 1 Street N.W.

According to the group, the Canada Save Hong Kong Rally is calling on all Hong Kongers and Canadians to stand with Hong Kong.

Protests have been going on in the region for the past ten weeks and started as a fight against chief executive Carrie Lam’s controversial extradition bill.

The movements are demanding Lam’s resignation, democratic elections and an independent investigation into the use of force by police.

"We ask every HongKonger and concerned Canadian to join us at out gathering to once again demonstrate to the Carrie Lam government the unwavering courage of Hong Kongers against tyranny, and to once again, as Canadians, stand with each Hong Konger standing in the front line," said Friends of Hong Kong in a press release.

The group says it is joining Hong Kong’s demand for: the complete withdrawal of the proposal extradition bill, the unconditional release of arrested protesters and charges against them dropped, an independent inquiry into police behaviour and for the Carrie Lam government to step down.

