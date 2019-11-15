CALGARY – Housing prices in the city are continuing to drop as Calgary’s real estate market remains stagnant, according to the latest numbers from Stats Canada.

The new housing price index shows the downward trend in both prices and in demand continued throughout September.

The month over month change was only 0.2 per cent lower, but year over year, the figures are more concerning. During the last 12 months, prices declined 2.2 per cent in the city.

The index also points to a major lull in housing starts. "Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported that year to date (January to September) housing starts for single-detached homes were down in Calgary by -15.8%."