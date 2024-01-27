Calgary's Kayla Skrlik looks to repeat at Alberta Scotties

CALGARY
    Kayla Skrlik and her Calgary team are hoping to repeat at the Alberta Scotties this weekend in St. Paul, Alta. (Photo: X@TeamSkrlik) Kayla Skrlik and her Calgary team are hoping to repeat at the Alberta Scotties this weekend in St. Paul, Alta. (Photo: X@TeamSkrlik)
    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts comes to Calgary next month and this weekend, Alberta teams are trying to qualify.

    The Alberta Scotties are being held in St. Paul, Alta., and an important game was played Friday morning.

    Defending champion Kayla Skrlik of Calgary’s Garrison Club took on Selena Sturmay, who was undefeated at 3-0.

    It was a tight game that came down to the 10th end.

    Tied at seven apiece, Skrlik had the hammer and scored a single on a double takeout to win 8-7.

    Then Friday night, Team Skrlik beat Jodi Vaughan 7-3.

    The Alberta Scotties final takes place Sunday.

    Saturday morning, Skrlik, Sturmay and Edmonton’s Serena Gray-Withers all shared the top three spots with four wins and a loss, with Gray-Withers and Skrlik playing the morning round.

    The national championship will take place Feb. 16-25 at Canada Olympic Park.

