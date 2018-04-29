Days after a symbolic gesture marked the beginning of a possible path to peace in North and South Korea, Calgary’s Korean community says they are happy to hear the news, but are concerned about what the future will hold.

On April 27, the first North-South Korea summit in more than a decade took place with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in shaking hands and exchanging greetings at the border of the two regions.

Kilung Ahn, publisher of the Calgary-based Korea Alberta Journal, was attending a celebration at the Korean Community Centre with some active Canadian soldiers to remember our military’s efforts in the region during the fighting in the Korean War, when the summit took place overseas.

The next morning, Ahn said he learned about the leaders meeting for the first time.

“It was very surprising because even previously, South Korea and North Korea have tried to have some kind of a dialogue but each time, it did not work out. So even this time, we did not really rely on the news but it happened.”

Ahn says that he was shocked that finally, after over 50 years, peace may be on the horizon.

“Hopefully it will be accomplished in a very peaceful way and there would be no more North or South Korea, just Korea.”

He was just a boy when the Korean War broke out and first realized what was happening when he was going to school in Grade 1.

“One morning, I went to school and I saw my classmates standing on the other side of the road leading to the school gate. They told me, looking at the school, ‘look at the people over there’. Then I saw UN soldiers. Obviously they were American soldiers and they occupied the school buildings as their military headquarters.”

While the fighting only lasted three years, the cease-fire has been in place ever since. Ahn says that while the summit outcome is good news, there are a lot of questions about what will come in the days ahead.

“It is very hard to tell because the situation in the Korean peninsula is very different from Germany. East Germany and West Germany, they had been separated for a very long time however they had not been physically or militarily firing at each other. South Korea and North Korea had a furious fight for three years and then they signed a cease-fire.”

He says he is excited, but wonders what things will look like as things progress and what sort of role South Korea will play politically.

“So, I think we should be excited but the question is what would be the political method to get united? One Korea is good, but which way? Are they going to have a general election? There is still a long way to go.”

Another summit is being planned next month between the United States and North Korea and it’s there that it’s expected that formal plans to denuclearize the North will materialize.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin and the Associated Press)