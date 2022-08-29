Calgary’s longer-range forecast – hot and dry

It’ll be a shorter article today – that’s on the heels of a rather bland forecast, completely inundated by a ridge of high pressure that looks to maintain until we’re well into September. Early model data shows us dropping back to the seasonal levels brought on by the weekend somewhere around Sept. 7 or 8 – and we’re looking at only the Sept. 1 and 2 on this five day forecast.

Calgary weather map for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

In this instance, everywhere south of the highlighted region will face the effects of high-pressure ridges camping out over Utah and Colorado.

It's nice to start the week off with a blank slate on the alerts page (as of 6 a.m.) but expect the first few heat warnings to populate starting tomorrow, as a preamble for Wednesday.

After a touch of cloud today, your forecast for the next few remains largely cloudless, save for pockets of wildfire smoke lingering above and casting out a haze – this is expected to be rather minor, if at all present, but if it thickens a bit, it may help reduce thermal energy making it to ground.

Your five day forecast:

Monday

Partly cloudy Daytime high: 26 C Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny Daytime high: 27 C Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Sunny Daytime high: 30 C Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday

Sunny Daytime high: 27 C Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday

Sunny Daytime high: 30 C Evening: clear, low 13 C

Today’s pic of the day is from early last week – Raymond snapped this brilliant lightning pic near Valley Ridge.

CTV Calgary's weather photo of the day for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Raymond)