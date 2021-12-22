Calgary's Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament cancelled due to pandemic

One of the world's largest midget hockey tournaments, an annual Calgary tradition since 1978, has been cancelled this year to ensure the well-being of teams, spectators and volunteers.

Officials with the Mac's U18 AAA World Invitational Tournament announced Tuesday evening that the event will not take place due to "the rising cases and constantly changing environment of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The tournament was slated to include teams from outside Alberta and Canada. There were significant concerns that any underage players who tested positive would not be able to leave Calgary to return home.

"We feel it is not appropriate to execute the tournament as planned," said tournament committee members in a statement.

The cancellation followed reported positive cases within attending teams. Tournament officials say they would have been unable to isolate players due to arrival dates, replace teams on short notice or reschedule games in the event of positive cases.

"We are disappointed for the players, coaches and their families but we hope for better days in 2022. We are considering all options moving forward including rescheduling the tournament to a later date and will communicate any changes moving forward."

The tournament had been scheduled to begin Dec. 27. Fans will receive refunds for purchased tickets and passes.