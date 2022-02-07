Calgary's Mac's U18 AAA hockey tournament rescheduled for April

After being cancelled in December during the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Mac's U18 AAA hockey tournament has been rescheduled for April.

The 24-team tournament – which is one of the world's most prestigious at the U18 level and has been ongoing since 1978 – is set for April 6-10 and will feature eight, three-team pools competing at Max Bell Arena, Flames Community Arena and Father David Bauer.

Rosters will be announced March 1 and tickets go on sale Feb. 15.



