Calgary's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable diners
Four Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2023.
The list, compiled by online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Thursday and draws upon the data from more than a million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
The release of the list also comes just before the Victoria Day long weekend, a time some consider to be the unofficial start of summer and thus, patio season.
The list features 59 restaurants in Ontario, 21 in British Columbia, nine in Quebec, seven in Alberta and four in Atlantic Canada.
Of those featured in Alberta, four are in Calgary and three are in Banff.
The Calgary eateries on the list include:
- Alloy;
- Bonterra Trattoria;
- Lulu Bar; and
- River Café.
As for Banff, the list includes the following locations:
OpenTable says Italian cuisine was the favourite cuisine enjoyed al fresco in 2022, according to their data.
To view the complete list, you can visit the OpenTable website.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
BREAKING | Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost U.K. government 162M pounds
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Vancouver
-
WestJet strike: Here's how many Vancouver flights are affected so far
With negotiations between WestJet and its pilots' union still at what the airline calls a "critical impasse," flight cancellations began across the country Thursday.
-
'Serial fraudster' wanted Canada-wide considered armed and dangerous: VPD
Vancouver police are searching for an alleged "serial fraudster" who they say has a history of violence, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
-
B.C.’s overdose crisis: 'An unprecedented scale' of deaths, 206, recorded in April
By the end of this month, the death toll of British Columbia’s toxic drug supply could surpass the total recorded in all of 2016—when the province first declared a public health emergency over the overdose crisis.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay worker killed on the job identified; police investigating 'evidence of erratic driving'
Steve Seekins, a 52-year-old married father of two young children, was inspecting a manhole cover with a public works crew in Oak Bay when a black Mercedes SUV struck and killed him.
-
'World's largest burl' burns on Vancouver Island
A roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island burned Wednesday night, in what the town's former mayor is calling an act of vandalism.
-
2 arrested for violent Saanich robbery involving 'Halloween-style' masks
Saanich police say two men have been arrested for a violent robbery that occurred last year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
This is what Peel Region separating means for Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon
The Ontario government will dissolve the Region of Peel by 2025. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Montreal teen who burned Israeli flag banned from social media after alleged probation violation
A Montreal teenager who was sentenced on an arson charge for burning an Israeli flag has been ordered to stay off social media after allegedly breaching one of his probation conditions.
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
-
Gatineau, Que. home for sale after decade long legal fight
The Gatineau, Que. home at the centre of a 10-year legal fight over its proximity to the road is now on the market for nearly $3.5 million.
Kitchener
-
LIVE AT 3
LIVE AT 3 | Local Muslim leaders to address incident at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
The Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims have called a news conference to address what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries
Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.
-
Seven charged following alleged Kitchener group assault
Seven people were arrested and charged Wednesday evening after police say they were involved in an assault in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. court sentences third person in death of Megan Gallagher
A third person has been sentenced for dumping Megan Gallagher's body in the South Saskatchewan River in 2020.
-
Sask. mother says school failed her after son's alleged sexual assault by 'bully'
A Saskatchewan mother felt she was left with no other choice but to pull her 11-year-old boy out of school following an alleged sexual assault by another student
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
Northern Ontario
-
Public warned about 'Broken Phone Scam'
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received reports of emergency text messages claiming to be from a loved one stating they dropped or damaged their cell and is using someone else's.
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant Wednesday. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East.
-
Northern Ontario First Nation sues province, feds, over land claim
An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.
Winnipeg
-
Doctor accused of sexual assault takes the witness stand
The Manitoba doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was called to the witness stand during his trial.
-
Air quality statement due to wildfire smoke over in Manitoba
A special air quality statement for Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba has ended.
-
'I'm concerned': New report shows the cost of rent is climbing in Winnipeg
A new report shows the cost of renting an apartment in Winnipeg is going up.
Regina
-
17-year-old May long weekend alcohol ban lifted for Sask. parks
The province has announced that alcohol will once again be allowed in Saskatchewan provincial parks over the May long weekend.
-
Here's a look at Sask.'s highway construction plan for 2023
Highway construction season officially started in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the province unveiling its list of projects for the summer months.
-
Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin
A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.