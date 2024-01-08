CALGARY
    • Calgary's most vulnerable brace for colder temperatures

    Outreach volunteers offer help to the homeless on a -20C night in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Outreach volunteers offer help to the homeless on a -20C night in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Intensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact.

    More than 1,900 Calgarians are currently experiencing homelessness, according to the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF).

    The organization's president and CEO Patricia Jones says that number doesn’t capture the city’s entire homeless population.

    The CHF is able to provide 425 warming spots through a coordinated effort involving nine local organizations, a 20 per cent increase from last year.

    However, those spaces don’t include places like public libraries and community centres.

    "It's very, very dangerous when it's cold," said Jones. "It's only going to get colder."

    Kirby Warren is a Calgarian currently experiencing homelessness. He's been living on the streets for six years, on and off.

    "I get pneumonia, I get coldness everywhere in my body," he said. "My chest my neck, it’s just too much."

    The CHF is urging anyone who sees someone outside in distress to call the Calgary emergency shelter shuttle HELP (Human-centered Engagement Liaison and Partnership) team at 403-998-7388.

    MUSTARD SEED PREPARES

    The Mustard Seed’s main shelter can sleep roughly 370 people, however, it has been well above capacity "for many months," according to officials.

    "Our primary focus is to get people in and out of the cold and into a safe warm place," said David Conrad, director of  community and volunteer engagement.

    The shelter's main warming centre in the Foothills industrial area is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    During those hours, its doors are open to people for coffee, food and warm clothing.

    Being at capacity, the shelter will still try and help people find somewhere where to stay.

    "It is so incredibly important for people to be inside and out of the cold right now," Conrad said.

    The shelter welcomes all donation but says at this time, it is in need of water and winter clothing like coats, toques and gloves.

