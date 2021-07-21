CALGARY -- The municipal building opened every one of its doors Wednesday, for the first time since early 2020.

Restricted access to the building ended Tuesday. Now, all visitors and staff can come go through all public entrances.

That's a big change from the last 15 months or so, when access to the building was limited to two controlled checkpoints, where admittance was restricted to city employees with valid ID and citizens with city business and services.

The restrictions, enacted March 23, 2020, were an extraordinary response to the pandemic. Visitors to the municipal building can now access the public gallery to view city council meetings, or view exhibits on display in the building's public atrium.

The Calgary Municipal Building, at 800 Macleod Tr. S.E., is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6.p.m.