Eid-ul-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important dates on the calendar for Muslims.

A day of prayer and festivities is underway in Calgary at Baitun Nur Mosque located at 4353 54 Avenue Northeast; this is also Canada’s largest mosque.

The event marks the end of the holy pilgrimage known as Hajj which commemorates the prophet Abraham.

Participants say the day encouraged peace and understanding among Muslims and with other faiths too.

“As human beings, we have to work together, make sacrifices for each other. As Muslims we have to sacrifice our comforts and needs for the comfort and needs of others, that is the message. We should come together as humans, look past race or religion and look for the commonalities between the religions,” says Imam Shahrukh Abid.

Eid is celebrated by more than one billion Muslims around the world.