Members of Calgary’s Muslim community are stepping up and expressing their support for a Toronto girl who was attacked by a man who cut off her hijab as she walked to school on Friday.

Khawlah Noman, who is in Grade 6, was just blocks from her school in Toronto when she says a man approached her, armed with a pair of scissors.

The assailant came at her and cut away her hijab in what police are calling a hate crime.

Police are still searching for the suspect, described as an Asian man in his 20s.

But reaction to the attack was swift as many people were shocked at the news of the incident. It even got the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

My heart goes out to Khawlah Noman following this morning’s cowardly attack on her in Toronto. Canada is an open and welcoming country, and incidents like this cannot be tolerated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 12, 2018

Members of Calgary’s Muslim community say the attack is very disturbing.

Riyaz Khawaja, with the Hussaini Association of Calgary, has a daughter of his own, says he can’t imagine the horror the girl experienced.

“My daughter wears hijab and she never had any problems. Now, she sees herself in someone else; she would be terrified.”

According to Statistics Canada, crimes targeting Muslims in Canada have jumped more than 250 percent from 2012 to 2015, but many of the crimes end up going unreported.

Khawaja says that the public can help prevent such situations.

“If they see an attack on a fellow Calgarian as a bypasser, we should stand for the right thing. We need to make awareness that everyone should stand against a hate crime.”

He isn’t sure what would have compelled someone to take such actions, but is deeply disturbed that it happened.

“It could be a random incident; someone could be on drugs. We can’t ignore the face there are people actively supporting hate crimes. That’s what’s concerning.”

The Hussaini Association of Calgary is holding a seminar to condemn hate and terrorism on Saturday evening at the Acclaim Hotel Calgary Airport at 6:00 p.m.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)