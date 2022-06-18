Calgary's newly renovated Somerset Spray Park reopens, along with 5 other sites

A number of Calgary spray parks are opening to the public on Saturday, including the newly renovated Somerset Spray Park.

According to the City of Calgary's website, the following additional sites are operational as of Saturday: Variety Spray Park, Valleyview Spray Park, Canmore Spray Park, Rotary Spray Park and the Riley Park Wading Pool.

The city says the Prairie Winds spray park and wading pool is expected to open by June 21 at the latest, while the Bowness Wading Pool is expected to open by June 25.

City of Calgary wading pools and spray parks are typically open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information on wading pools, spray parks and outdoor pools you can visit the City of Calgary's website.