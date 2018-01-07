While many people who observed Christmas on December 25 have already cleaned up most of their decorations, members of Calgary’s Orthodox community have just begun their celebrations.

Special services were held at the Serbian Orthodox Church south of the city on Sunday.

The celebrations also included feasting because many people in the community give up food items like meat, eggs and milk for the six week period leading up to January 7.

“Orthodox Christmas is commonly known as Greek Christmas, Ukrainian Christmas or Serbian Christmas is on January 7 because Orthodox people go by a different calendar. We go by the Julian calendar as opposed to the Gregorian calendar,” said Kristina Filipovic, whose father is the priest at the Serbian Orthodox Church.

In addition to the feasting, Orthodox people typically burn a tree or a branch called a Badnjak that families keep inside their homes all year long specifically for the event.

On Sunday morning, Premier Rachel Notley released the following statement for all Albertans celebrating the day:

“I want to wish Orthodox Christians across Alberta a day filled with the most treasured gifts: family, friends, faith and traditions.

“Across Alberta and in several countries, such as Ukraine and Russia, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas today, following the Julian calendar. Our province boasts a strong Ukrainian population— almost 10 per cent of Albertans—and many are celebrating with rich traditions today.

“Many of these traditions, like joining family and friends for a Christmas feast and attending church, are similar to those of the West. Others are unique to each country, including donning masks and singing Christmas carols in exchange for sweets, carnivals and folk plays, and sporting tournaments.

“The holidays are a chance to embrace these time-honoured customs, enjoy time together and reflect on our blessings. They also remind us how fortunate we are to live in a province where all traditions and faiths can coexist peacefully.

“From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holidays. May your loved ones enjoy good health, happiness and prosperity in 2018.”