Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says recreational marijuana will become legal in Canada this fall and Calgary businesses say they will be ready to sell pot products as soon as that deadline hits.

Bill C-45, the government’s legislation to legalize cannabis, passed by a vote of 52 to 29 in the Senate on Tuesday evening and that paved the way for Trudeau to make the historic proclamation during question period in the House of Commons, announcing that cannabis would be legal in Canada on October 17.

Organizations that have been busy at work preparing for the legalization of marijuana call the development some of the biggest news the industry has gotten yet.

“We’re the first G20 nation to legalize recreational marijuana. This is a big event on the world stage. Countries have been coming here to ask questions already and this is going to create a global opportunity for Canadian companies to export product and knowledge,” said Ryan Kaye, vice president of operations for 420 Premium Markets.

Kaye says that his company is planning on setting up locations throughout the province, including Calgary, Edmonton, Brooks, Okotoks, Lethbridge and several other communities.

Canada’s Justice Minister Jody Winston-Raybould told the media on Wednesday that C-45 is a framework piece of legislation and it will be up to the province and municipalities to come up with regulations that suit them.

“Bill C-45 sets out a framework that we have duly considered over many years. The framework is permissive of home cultivation to ensure there is the ability for individuals to grow certain portions and amounts of cannabis at home.

“It is not the intent for the federal government to challenge provincial laws. That is not our place. However, there may arise a challenge of an individual of another jurisdiction’s law.”

By the time that October 17 rolls around, Kaye expects that the city and the province will have fine-tuned their own rules regarding cannabis.

“Calgary, like many municipalities, has been waiting for the passing of C-45 to put the finishing touches on their regulations. As I understand the June 25 meeting in Calgary will be the final touches for the City of Calgary in terms of the licencing and the processing and all the applications that have been hanging in limbo until C-45 was passed.”

Kaye adds that his and all the other businesses seeking to set up shop in Alberta will need to abide by a strict set of rules.

“The [Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission] has set out some pretty stringent security guidelines to ensure that Albertans are safe in a legalized environment. There are safety protocols, vault rooms, cameras, many security requirements above and beyond that of other industries just to safeguard Albertans.”

The AGLC says it has received 656 applications for licences for retail stores, with 207 of those in Calgary alone.

The provincial government laid out its set of rules regarding the sales and distribution of cannabis in February and they included details about who can own a cannabis store, where it can be set up and what sort of freedom retailers have over the price of the products.

Under Alberta’s rules, no one under the age of 18 is allowed to purchase marijuana.

The last step for Bill C-45 will be for it to go to Royal Assent and that could happen in the next few days.

Calgary city council is expected to meet to discuss its legalization plans on Monday.

(With files from Brenna Rose and Rachel Aiello)