The five-time world champion Calgary Showband will be headed south of the border to participate in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Nearly 200 members of the group held their final rehearsal on Sunday at the Nutrien Western Event Centre ahead of their appearance in Pasadena, California, for the event formally known as the Tournament of Roses Parade.

“We were invited because of the outstanding contributions that we’ve done throughout Calgary and the world and we’re going to go show them what it’s all about,” says Ryan Hancock, band manager for the Calgary Stampede Foundation.

Hancock says it’s an amazing opportunity for all the members to represent Calgary and the rest of Canada.

“For the Rose Parade, we’ll be performing in front of just over 75 million people live and on international broadcasts. It’s a huge opportunity for them to showcase their talent.”

He says that they are constantly learning more and more just how wide a reach the group has around the world.

“In places all around the world; Brazil, Japan and last year, Indianapolis; everyone has heard of the Calgary Stampede and the Calgary Stampede Showband. They come up with a story of the last time they saw the band.”

This is the fourth time the Showband has appeared in the Rose Parade.