

CTV Calgary Staff





The city released its 2018 property assessment report on Thursday morning and has determined that the median value of a single-family home is now $480,000.

City officials say the residential assessment value has increased by an average of two percent from 2017 while non-residential tax assessments have dropped again by approximately five percent.

According to the document, the 2018 median single residential assessment is $480,000 compared to $460,000 in 2017 and the 2018 median residential condominium assessment is $260,000 compared to $270,000 in 2017.

Business tax assessments dropped by six percent in 2017 because of high downtown office vacancy rates.

One report says that the vacancy rate will likely stay above 25 percent for at least another year, which means that the bulk of the tax burden will be picked up by businesses outside the core, but officials say it won't be as harsh as it was in 2017.

"The amount of higher shifts that the businesses are going to be experiencing is much, much less in 2018 than it was in 2017. Again, due in part that we have lower rents for those offices and it's now sort of spread to the suburban areas," said Harvey Fairfield, city assessor.

The city has been helping those costs by approving a $45 M subsidy to freeze the non-residential tax rate at five percent. It’s the second year that the city has approved such a plan.

With the changes in 2018, 44 percent of residential properties will see an increase on their tax bills; 81 percent of non-residential properties will see an increase and 73 percent of businesses will see their taxes go up.

Communities that saw the largest increase in property value over last year include; Sunalta West, West Hillhurst, Rosscarrock, Rosedale and Mount Pleasant.

Once residents receive their assessments, they have approximately 60 days to submit a request for a review and are asked to contact the city at 403-268-2888 with any questions.

Assessments can also be searched online