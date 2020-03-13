CALGARY -- A local band has turned their van around and is returning to Calgary after electing to bow out of their scheduled slate of shows in the eastern U.S. due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Reuben and the Dark was scheduled to play shows in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. — as well as two concerts in Philadelphia — over the next week as the support act for Mondo Cozmo.

On Friday, the band announced through social media that they would be returning to Canada.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing we will be pulling out of ALL upcoming USA shows. This has been a very difficult decision to make. We’ve been wrestling with it for 3 days as we have been making the 50hr drive to play our first show in BOSTON..," said the band in the March 13 Twitter post.