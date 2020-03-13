CALGARY -- A local band has turned their van around and is returning to Calgary after electing to bow out of their scheduled slate of shows in the eastern U.S. due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Reuben and the Dark was scheduled to play shows in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. — as well as two concerts in Philadelphia — over the next week as the support act for Mondo Cozmo.

On Friday, the band announced through social media that they would be returning to Canada.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing we will be pulling out of ALL upcoming USA shows. This has been a very difficult decision to make. We’ve been wrestling with it for 3 days as we have been making the 50hr drive to play our first show in BOSTON..," said the band in the March 13 Twitter post.

"A lot of people are making sacrifices to ensure the safety of others right now and we are following suite. Heading north at the moment to get the band back with their families.. hoping for no trouble at the borders.

"I encourage everyone to just follow state and provincial protocol and take the necessary steps recommended to reduce exposure and further spread of covid19. Take care of each other and please be mindful of the elderly. We never thought our tour would end this way..and as much as it feels crazy.. it feels right. Sending love and light to you and all your friends and families. Please be safe out there."

The band is currently scheduled to play in Los Angeles on March 31. An announcement regarding the status of the show at the Moroccan Lounge has not been made.
 