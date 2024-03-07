Calgary's 'Slow Down, Move Over' campaign enters 7th year

Calgary tow truck drivers, first responders and road maintenance crews are teaming up to bring awareness to road safety as part of the city's annual 'Slow Down, Move Over' event.

On March 7, between 7 and 8 p.m., crews are parking alongside Deerfoot Trail near the off-ramps to Glenmore Trail, to remind drivers to reduce their speed and leave space between them and safety vehicles with flashing lights on Calgary roadways.

"Everyone deserves to head home from work at the end of each day, including those working on our roadways, whether that is for emergency response or roadside service," said Sgt. Brad Norman of the Calgary Police Service traffic section in a news release.

"As a motorist, it is your duty to ensure the safety of those around you while on the road. Slow down, move over, and give emergency and roadside workers room to do their jobs safely."

The event is held in memory of tow truck driver Courtney Schaefer, who was struck and killed near Esterhazy, Sask. on March 7, 2017.

"In remembrance of his death and to remind the public about the dangers these professionals face when working on busy roadways, the seventh annual roadside event will take place (March 7)," stated a City of Calgary news release.

"When an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or road service vehicle, including (snowplows), is stopped with flashing lights activated, motorists are required to slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower, in the adjacent lane."

The chair of the John Petropoulos Memorial Fund (JPMF) says they are also involved in this event, knowing the pain of losing a loved one due to a workplace incident.

"We need drivers to slow down and give first responders room to work; they don’t dictate where the emergencies occur," said Cliff O’Brien, chair of the John Petropoulos Memorial Fund. "Our goal is to have everyone make it home safely to their families at the end of every shift."

Const. John Petropoulos passed away in the line of duty on Sept. 29, 2000, at the age of 32.

"He was investigating a break (and) enter complaint when he stepped through a false ceiling, fell nine feet into the lunchroom below and died of brain injuries," states the JPMF website. "There was no safety railing to warn him – or anyone else – of the danger. The call turned out to be a false alarm; there was no intruder in the building."

Depending on your speed fines for speeding while passing an emergency or roadside vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its flashing lights activated can range from $136 to $991.

In addition, for any motorist travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit, a mandatory court appearance is required.