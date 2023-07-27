Calgary's Stanley Park Lawn Bowling Club hosts Canadian Para-Bowls Championship

Para-athletes from across Canada have come to Calgary's Stanley Park Lawn Bowling Club to show just how skillful they are at the 2023 Canadian Para-Bowls Championship. Para-athletes from across Canada have come to Calgary's Stanley Park Lawn Bowling Club to show just how skillful they are at the 2023 Canadian Para-Bowls Championship.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina