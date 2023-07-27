Calgary's Stanley Park Lawn Bowling Club hosts Canadian Para-Bowls Championship
The goal of the sport is to take turns rolling a ball across a grass surface, trying to get it closest to a small white ball called a jack.
It sounds relatively easy but para-athletes from across Canada are showing just how skillful they are at the 2023 Canadian Para-Bowls Championship.
Visually and physically impaired athletes have come together to compete for the honour of representing Canada at future World and Commonwealth Games.
This is only the second para-bowls national event to take place, with the first held in Windsor, Ont., and Don Caswell, the Bowls Canada high-performance manager, is assessing the talent.
"My role here is to observe all the players with a physical disability or (who) are visually impaired," he said.
"I'm looking at the right combinations we can put together for the International Bowls for the disabled championships next year, May 24 in South Africa."
Caswell is from Eastern Canada and is impressed by the Stanley Park facility.
"What I see in Calgary is the best greens in the country. They have a great team behind them that maintains them," he said.
"It's a great place to play. They're level, the pace is good and unlike golf greens, golf greens you want character, bowling greens you don't. (Athletes) want it flat like a billiard table and they are able to do that here."
Bowls Canada is looking for players to represent Canada at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"The great thing about the Commonwealth Games is that para-sports are included in them," he said.
"Unlike the Olympics, where they play para then they play able-bodied, with Commonwealth Games, they're all played at the same time at the same venue."
Bruno Yizek is representing Alberta and knows what international competition is like after winning a gold medal for Canada in curling at the 2010 Paralympic Games.
Now, the 74-year-old is trying his luck at lawn bowls.
"It's fun to be out in the open air, in the sun and just trying something different," he said.
"Everybody uses their arm (to roll a ball) but my shoulder was kind of sore and I couldn't get the power to roll it out very far, so I use a push stick and I just put it down and use two hands."
The Stanley Park Lawn Bowling Club was the only club in Canada to bid for the event and Bev Robinson, co-chair for the event, says their green is accessible.
"Back about three years ago, (we received) a legacy grant from the Red Deer Winter Games," she said.
"We submitted a grant and it was all based on becoming inclusive in sport and so that was for a ramp (for wheelchairs to get on the green) and smaller bowls, and also aids to help out."
Robinson says 14 athletes came from all across Canada.
The competition started July 26 and will end three days later.
"Each athlete plays two draws a day," she said.
"They'll have a nine o'clock draw and a 12:30 draw and they'll play two set games, so seven ends is what they'll be playing."
Dwayne Hauck is one of 130 members of the club and volunteers at the championships as an umpire.
He also evaluated the athletes before the event began.
"We're not assessing them on their disability," he said.
"We're assessing them on their ability. What they can do on the green tells us what classification they go into."
Hauck enjoys playing the sport as well as watching the skill of the para-athletes and he's excited by where this event can take them if they win.
"The Commonwealth Games are there for them. Ninety per cent sure para-bowls will be in the Paralympics in Brisbane in 2030, so boy, is it the right time to get into this sport," he said.
