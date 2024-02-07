Calgary’s Tate McRae notches 3 Juno nominations including artist of the year

The Juno Award nominees were revealed Tuesday and Calgary’s very own pop superstar Tate McRae received multiple nominations.

The singer-songwriter was nominated in three categories, for Single of the Year for Greedy, artist of the year and fan choice.

Former Calgarian Feist, who is performing in town this week, was nominated for adult alternative album of the year for Multitudes, while Nickelback received a nomination for group of the year.

Brett Kissel was nominated for country album of the year for The Compass Project – South, while Calgary hip-hop act The Smalltown DJs received a nod for underground dance single of the year for Concord Groove.

Calgary jazz singer Caity Gyorgy was nominated for vocal jazz album of the year for You’re Alike, You Two.

The Junos will be handed out in a televised ceremony from Halifax on March 24. Nelly Furtado is hosting.

A video camera is silhouetted as people gather for a press conference for the 2023 Juno Award nominee announcement in Toronto on Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette