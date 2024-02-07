CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s Tate McRae notches 3 Juno nominations including artist of the year

    Calgarian pop star Tate McRae has been nominated for three Juno Awards (Photo: X@tatemcrae) Calgarian pop star Tate McRae has been nominated for three Juno Awards (Photo: X@tatemcrae)
    Share

    The Juno Award nominees were revealed Tuesday and Calgary’s very own pop superstar Tate McRae received multiple nominations.

    The singer-songwriter was nominated in three categories, for Single of the Year for Greedy, artist of the year and fan choice.

    Former Calgarian Feist, who is performing in town this week, was nominated for adult alternative album of the year for Multitudes, while Nickelback received a nomination for group of the year.

    Brett Kissel was nominated for country album of the year for The Compass Project – South, while Calgary hip-hop act The Smalltown DJs received a nod for underground dance single of the year for Concord Groove.

    Calgary jazz singer Caity Gyorgy was nominated for vocal jazz album of the year for You’re Alike, You Two.

    The Junos will be handed out in a televised ceremony from Halifax on March 24. Nelly Furtado is hosting.

    A video camera is silhouetted as people gather for a press conference for the 2023 Juno Award nominee announcement in Toronto on Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News