Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen wins gold, Maltais takes bronze at long-track speedskating World Cup

    Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary reacts to victory and a track record in the men’s 5000 metre ISU speed skating world cup event, in Quebec City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary reacts to victory and a track record in the men’s 5000 metre ISU speed skating world cup event, in Quebec City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Canadian long-track speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold and teammate Valerie Maltais took bronze at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating competition Friday. 

    Bloemen, from Calgary, finished in six minutes 13.87 seconds to trim about three seconds from his own track record in the men's 5,000 metres at the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance.

    "Winning bronze last weekend and gold this weekend is a good confirmation that my season plan is working," Bloemen said. "It gives a lot of confidence for world championships in two weeks and I’m really looking forward to it."

    Italy's Davide Ghiotto took silver and Hallgeir Engebråten of Norway picked up bronze. 

    Maltais, from La Baie, Que., finished third in the 3,000 metres in 4:02.73. Irene Schouten won gold and Dutch teammate Joy Beune earned silver. 

    "I had great energy today during my race," Maltais said. "I wanted to start off quick and push the entire way through and I’m happy I was able to follow that plan."

    Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann was fourth. 

    Competition continues through Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

