Calgary's temps slowly ticking upward; more flurries today

Our five-day forecast is going to look a little better every single day moving forward, as the warmer conditions we've been angling for begin to emerge.

Today, however… today is another day that may feel more suited to November than April. Flurries today are potentially bringing one to two centimetres of snow, smattering down over the course of the day. This won't be a major impactor of our roadways, by merit of the volume it takes – it’s just how long it may last (upward of eight hours) that could slow us down.

The steady warm-up will begin after several more days like this – though with lighter snowfall potential. Friday will push to just shy of the freezing mark, and Saturday, a burst of wind from the south will perk us back above seasonal, though we may have to wait until next week to see the full effect of our warming cycle. The afternoon article will likely have something a lot closer to seasonal… stay tuned!

Also, the snow event that was previously tracked for Saturday? Yeah, that fell off hard. Chalk up another day like yesterday and expect a little blanket on the ground by Sunday morning.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, light a.m. snow

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -11 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Saturday

Building cloud, p.m. flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Cloudy, a.m. snow

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Today’s pic is from Laurellea of STEVE in Steveville, Alberta! How perfect! Steve stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, as named by Alberta aurora watchers a few years ago. Here's a link to space.com’s explanation of it.

Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement (STEVE) captured near Steveville, Alta. by Laurellea.

