Calgary's temps slowly ticking upward; more flurries today
Our five-day forecast is going to look a little better every single day moving forward, as the warmer conditions we've been angling for begin to emerge.
Today, however… today is another day that may feel more suited to November than April. Flurries today are potentially bringing one to two centimetres of snow, smattering down over the course of the day. This won't be a major impactor of our roadways, by merit of the volume it takes – it’s just how long it may last (upward of eight hours) that could slow us down.
The steady warm-up will begin after several more days like this – though with lighter snowfall potential. Friday will push to just shy of the freezing mark, and Saturday, a burst of wind from the south will perk us back above seasonal, though we may have to wait until next week to see the full effect of our warming cycle. The afternoon article will likely have something a lot closer to seasonal… stay tuned!
Also, the snow event that was previously tracked for Saturday? Yeah, that fell off hard. Chalk up another day like yesterday and expect a little blanket on the ground by Sunday morning.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Today
- Mainly cloudy, light a.m. snow
- Daytime high: -7 C
- Evening: scattered flurries, low -11 C
Thursday
- Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -10 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -11 C
Saturday
- Building cloud, p.m. flurries
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -4 C
Sunday
- Cloudy, a.m. snow
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -4 C
Today’s pic is from Laurellea of STEVE in Steveville, Alberta! How perfect! Steve stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, as named by Alberta aurora watchers a few years ago. Here's a link to space.com’s explanation of it.
Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement (STEVE) captured near Steveville, Alta. by Laurellea.
We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's temps slowly ticking upward; more flurries today
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police continued to hunt Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
These 'forever chemicals' may be connected to an increased risk of onset diabetes in middle-aged women: study
Exposure to a common group of chemicals thought to last almost forever may be connected to an increased risk of diabetes for middle-aged women, according to a new study.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
-
Alberta to update COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A few more chilly days
It'll be another day just like the last one. And tomorrow is looking pretty similar too. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Every now and then a brief flurry will move through.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council finalizes $5.7M police budget increase without raising taxes
After more than a year of fighting over the Vancouver Police Department's budget, city council has finalized how it will pay for a $5.7 million increase.
-
Spot a tick while camping, hiking? Here's what the BCCDC wants you to do
Warmer spring weather doesn't just draw outdoor enthusiasts to local mountains and green spaces, but it also means more ticks are beginning to emerge.
-
B.C. union representing government workers says contract talks have stalled
The union representing more than 33,000 British Columbia government employees says contract talks with the province have stalled over differences in wage proposals.
Atlantic
-
11-year-old girl in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting incident: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in a residence in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Masking requirement to remain in Nova Scotia's public schools until May long weekend
Students in Nova Scotia will need to continue wearing masks in public schools until at least the May long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
'The Dr. Henry of his time': Century-old portrait of B.C. health officer acquired by museum
The Royal B.C. Museum has acquired a century-old portrait of former provincial health officer Dr. Henry Esson Young, who held the position in B.C. during massive efforts to vaccinate people against smallpox and tuberculosis in the 1920s.
Toronto
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
-
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
-
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Montreal
-
Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update
Tuesday, Quebec reported 35 new deaths related to COVID-19 and a sharp increase of 145 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,938.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Major spring blizzard hitting Western Canada will also be felt in southern Quebec
It’s being called the biggest April snowstorm in decades, and it’s moving into parts of Western Canada tonight. The Montreal area and the rest of southern Quebec will feel some of the after-effects.
-
Suspect wanted in Ontario shooting may be in Montreal
Police in Barrie, Ont. say they have reason to believe that a suspect wanted in a local shooting may be in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Trustees vote to reinstate mask mandate in OCDSB schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted in favour of reinstating a mask mandate in the board's schools.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run.
-
Here's what hosting the World Juniors could mean for Waterloo region
The search to find a new location to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is on – and Waterloo region is in the running.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death makes first court appearance
More than six months after a child was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk, her family heard the voice of the woman charged in her death.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man charged with sexual assault involving child
A 26-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with sexual assault involving a child and giving drugs to minors, police say.
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
-
Classes cancelled in these school divisions as blizzard hits Manitoba
The looming blizzard set to hit southern Manitoba Wednesday has already prompted several school divisions in the province to cancel classes.
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.