Calgary's trend of temperatures above the curve continues

A low pressure system skimming along south of the border remained a non-factor for the greater portion of southern Alberta, and so it remained – in its wake, we're going to copy and paste yesterday's template directly onto today; high temperatures will crest into the low 20s, and conditions will be fair.

The extent of anomaly to this forecast pattern (and it's a stretch to call it an anomaly for the time of year) is low-lying fog in areas with proximity to water. That's about it. It's a friendly forecast for the next several days.

Your seasonal high temperature is 15 C – we're staying above the margin for a while, yet.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Jan sent along this spectacular fall photograph:

Fall in southern Alberta (courtesy viewer Jan).

