CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary’s Ukrainian community holding rally to recognize Russia as terrorism state

    A gathering of Ukrainian-Calgarians marched to the Holodomor memorial on Memorial Drive in Calgary as part of a demonstration to support their homeland. Calgary's Ukrainian community is rallying at 1:30 at the city's Holomodor Memorial to draw attention to "new crimes" committed by Russia against Ukraine. A gathering of Ukrainian-Calgarians marched to the Holodomor memorial on Memorial Drive in Calgary as part of a demonstration to support their homeland. Calgary's Ukrainian community is rallying at 1:30 at the city's Holomodor Memorial to draw attention to "new crimes" committed by Russia against Ukraine.

    Calgary’s Ukrainian community will come together at the Holodomor Memorial Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Russia’s Invasion.

    The city's Ukrainian community of Calgary is gathering to bring attention to “new crimes” committed by Russian against Ukraine. 

    “We call on the government of Canada to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” a release from the Ukrainian Community of Calgary read.

    The Ukrainian Community of Calgary also wants more sanctions imposed on all countries “supporting Russian aggression.”

    The rally takes place from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail.

    A Rally for Ukraine is being held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.