Calgary’s Ukrainian community holding rally to recognize Russia as terrorism state

Calgary’s Ukrainian community will come together at the Holodomor Memorial Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Russia’s Invasion.

“We call on the government of Canada to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” a release from the Ukrainian Community of Calgary read.

The Ukrainian Community of Calgary also wants more sanctions imposed on all countries “supporting Russian aggression.”

The rally takes place from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail.

