Calgary’s Ukrainian community holds emergency rally to protest massive Russian missile attack

An emergency rally was held Sunday by Calgary’s Ukrainian community to protest the most recent Russian missile attack.

Ukrainians lined the street at the Holodomor Monument at Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail Sunday afternoon to draw attention to the Friday bombing of major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Lviv and Kharkiv, where 39 people are reported to have been killed along with 159 wounded.

According to a release issued by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Ukrainian armed forces are reporting that 158 aerial targets were launched over Ukraine, including 36 “Shahed” drones and 122 missiles of various types.

The release said that targets struck in Ukraine included infrastructure, civic premises, a maternity hospital in Dnipro, apartment buildings in Kyiv, Odessa and Lviv, a lyceum in Odessa and schools in Lviv.

According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, nearly 120 cities and villages were affected by the Russian missile attack.