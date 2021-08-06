CALGARY -- Alberta’s unemployment rate dropped in July while Calgary's crept upwards.

The provincial unemployment rate dipped to 8.5 per cent in July from 9.3 per cent in June, while Calgary’s average unemployment rose to 9.8, from 9.2 per cent in June.

Calgary’s is the second-highest unemployment rate of any major metropolitan area in Canada, next to the Windsor region.

The province also added approximately 20,000 full-time jobs in July, and lost about 7,000 part-time positions.

This is the lowest unemployment has been in the province since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

These numbers were released by Statistics Canada in their Labour Force Survey for July 2021, found here.

GROWTH ACROSS MANY SECTORS

In a statement released August 6, the Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer wrote, “we are seeing growth and job creation across many sectors of the economy.”

Schweitzer added that Alberta’s recovery plan was working.

“Part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan is the largest-ever infrastructure build in Alberta through the $20.3 billion capital plan," he said, in a release. "That alone is expected to support 90,000 jobs for Albertans when we need them most.”

The unemployment rate for Grande Prairie, Banff, Athabasca, and the Peace Region dropped to 8.2 percent in July from 8.9 in June.

That marked the fourth month of declines in a row, after sitting at 10 per cent in March, 2021.

The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region recorded the lowest rate at 4.4 per cent, followed by Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake at 6.2 per cent, and Camrose-Drumheller at 7.2 per cent.

Schweitzer said the province's recovery plan is opening the door for new investments in hydrogen, technology, renewables, and film and television.

“Alberta is seeing more than 9,000 new jobs from close to $1 billion in new investment from the film and television industry," he added, "including from HBO’s The Last of Us, the largest television series production in Canadian history."