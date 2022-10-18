Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end

So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.

On Tuesday, Calgary set a new record high temperature for Oct. 18.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the hottest temperature recorded on that date was 23.9 C in 1942.

However, by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Calgary saw the mercury climb to 24 C.

The average high for the date is just 12 C.

"About four years ago, I believe it was October 3rd or 4th, I took a photograph outside our front door and there was like 25 centimetres of snow," said Gary Pede on Tuesday as he prepared to tee off at Fox Hollow Golf Course. "And it's like, 'bye-bye golf season!'"

"Since the middle of June, after all that wet weather, its been an incredible ride. Really just a golfer's paradise. Absolutely spectacular. It doesn't get any better than this."

Fox Hollow's head pro Greg Griffith says the course is in ideal August condition right now, but irrigation lines are starting to be winterized and greens covered. Eventually, the ride will come to an end.

In the community of Crescent Heights, at least one man was shirtless as he did his laps on the stairs at McHugh Bluff, and virtually everyone was wearing shorts.

However, there are signs some are looking at the calendar more than the thermometer; auto shop OK Tire on Northmount Drive says they are already booking three weeks out for seasonal tire changes.

While it's certainly been a warm autumn, temperatures are expected to shift by Thursday, with a forecasted high of just 7 C on Saturday.