Calgary's warm streak continues, rain potential tonight

Yesterday's peak gust in Calgary of 65 km/h will not be topped today. In fact, the peak gust from Monday (55 km/h) is out of reach, as well. Sunnier days will take us from Thursday to Saturday, with lighter wind as the kicker.

This evening, there's a chance for a weak rain shower band to push in. The dry surface layer will do its part to absorb some of that moisture, but some may hit the surface before the sun sets. This is part of a cooler air mass that'll really chill us out tonight.

We head into the weekend (and through St. Patrick's Day!) with fair conditions. Sunday has been off-and-on with a shot at weak morning flurries – they're back in our outlook, for now.

Shorter articles are usually fairer articles – that's the case today!

It's not too late to participate… still taking entries for the tweet below:

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy, windy afternoon, slight chance for evening showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, chance of am flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Speaking of birds, this is by no means meant to influence your opinion on the vote for Calgary’s official bird, but this chickadee may have swayed Daniel’s vote!

We love to see your pictures – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.