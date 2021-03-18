CALGARY -- That upper ridge fully extends over us today, driving southwesterly wind across the Rockies (40 km/h gusts are possible from the south!).

This is a one-day boost to that effect, as the ridge is slated to migrate eastward through the weekend. That will gradually bring us back toward our seasonal high of 5 C. The ensuing trough that chases this ridge will create pockets of showers across portions of the prairies (or snow showers in high places), but communities along Highway 22 and across the QEII will likely harbor too much dry air for any precipitous yields. Even out toward Medicine Hat, the roll of potential moisture may do little more than generate a cloud layer.

As a footnote, yesterday/today's tornado outbreak continues this morning. The Storm Prediction Center in the US took in 24 reports of tornadoes for March 17:

This wave of storms has already triggered tornado warnings this morning along the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

This is a fascinating one for me in photos, because there are THREE new photos in the Weather Pictures bin, and TWO of them are this reveling hay bale setup. Instead of posting both of the identical, or nearly identical photos, a toss of the coin has us posting DJ's version. Thanks to DJ and Roy for sending that along

.

Also, Ron pointed his camera up in Calgary and snagged this lovely shot:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield