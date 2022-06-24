Calgary’s Wes Heffernan joins Palmer, Trevino as winners of the PGA of Canada championship

Calgary golfer Wes Heffernan joined some pretty illustrious company Friday, when he won the PGA of Canada championship at the Beacon Hall golf club in Aurora, Ontario.

Heffernan joined Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Moe Norman, among 99 others, as a PGA of Canada champion. He recorded four birdies and three bogeys to shoot a one under 71, defeating Jim Rutledge by five shots.

It marked the second year in a row that a Calgary golfer took home the title, as Lynx Ridge golfer Riley Fleming won the 2021 title. Fleming finished fourth this year.

The victory meant a great deal to the 45-year-old Heffernan, who runs the Dynamic Motion Golf Performance Centre.

An incredible week at Beacon Hall Golf Club was capped off by yet another incredible performance by @heffgolf



Here’s to an incredible 100th playing of the @betregal PGA Championship of Canada and an incredible champion.



Fourth Frame Films & @adam_stanley with the scoop pic.twitter.com/s4lW9k61cy — PGA of Canada (@pgaofcanada) June 25, 2022

"I'm not sure it's sunk in yet," Heffernan said. "It feels pretty good. Today wasn't really a tough day. It was a challenging mental day with the lead and trying to keep that lead, but I played really well, which was fulfilling.

"I kind of didn't make any mistakes until the end," he added. "Just hit the ball really well (although) I actually putted quite poorly today…I was just trying not to make a mistake and didn't really make a mistake until the end, but I had a nice cushion by that time."

Samuel Kirkness of the Inglewood Golf and Curling Club ended up in a tie for 15th, so it was a strong showing for the Calgarians in the field.

With files from Glenn Campbell