Calgary's William Wells celebrates 89th birthday playing hockey

For some people, 44-year-old Tom Brady is an old timer.

Next to Calgary's William Wells, Brady might rank as still wet behind the ears.

Of course, Wells doesn't play quarterback in the NFL. But this week, Wells celebrated his 89th birthday doing what he's done for the past six decades: he played hockey.

Wells still plays three times a week, with players at least 10 years his junior – sometimes 20.

Friday, in honour of his birthday, Wells' teammates with the Calgary 55 plus Hockey Association gifted him with a jersey with the number 33 on it, honouring the year in the 20th century that he was born.

Wells has been playing pickup hockey so long, he remembers when the Maple Leafs used to regularly win Stanley Cups – and he says it's never too late to pick up a fun hobby.

He and his team credit keeping active to a happy, long life.

"You're getting your exercise, and you're having fun and you don't know you're getting it," he said.

"How many guys you know that play when they're 89?" asked one of Wells' teammates. "And hopefully next year at 90. I mean, a lot of these guys are in their 70s and it gives us a chance to know that we can actually play when we're 89 years old."