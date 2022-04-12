Calgary's wintry week has a few more centimetres of snow to go

Calgary awoke to a fresh layer of snow on the ground, as these scattered flurries stacked up overnight. More is expected to scatter down today, bumping that total up, slightly.

Major thoroughfares won’t be snowy for long, but, as Brittney notes below, it's been a morning on the roads! We repeat the process tomorrow; snow begins around midnight, and drops off around noon. A similar total may emerge there.

Our forecast highs for the next few days haven't adjusted much from yesterday evening's expectations. Plenty of cloud and a moderate north wind will limit how warm we can get at the end of the day, and these drooping overnight temperatures end up being the catalyst for these ongoing pockets of snow. At times, these flurries will come down at more of a "snowy" rate, but the end-of-week snowfall totals haven't risen above three to five centimetres yet. That may change Saturday, as early estimates put snowfall Saturday evening toward five centimetres… I'll keep watching.

The forecast's lower temperature limits happen tomorrow. The rise back to seasonal will be slow and steady, and it will take longer than a five-day forecast to make it happen.

Lastly, all of the winter storm watches in Manitoba, Northern Ontario and Saskatchewan are now either Winter Storm or Blizzard warnings.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, scattered flurries, low -8 C

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy, light a.m. snow

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -11 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, p.m. snow

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

