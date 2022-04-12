Calgary's wintry week has a few more centimetres of snow to go

Clouds above Cougar Ridge

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 5 people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina