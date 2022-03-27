Calgary's young soccer players eager to watch Canada's men's team at World Cup qualifier

A large group of young soccer teams from all over Calgary will be among the many fans across the country tuning in to watch Canada's men's national team attempt to qualify for a spot at this year's FIFA World Cup tournament.

The event, which begins at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 1 p.m., is inviting more than 400 young players who are all cheering on the team, expecting them to qualify for the sport's top tournament for the first time in 36 years.

The game will be played at Toronto's BMO Field, but the Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA), the group organizing the event, says there will be plenty of fun and action right here in Calgary for the event.

"The energy around soccer in our city and across the nation is electric. Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and Canada’s national team success has shifted what soccer means to this country," the CMSA said in a release.

The game between Canada and Jamaica kicks off at 2:05 p.m. and the viewing party includes a number of draws and raffles throughout the game.