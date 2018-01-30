A Calgary woman is facing charges under the Election Act for allegedly filing false statements while running for a Calgary Public School Trustee position in 2017.

The Anti-Corruption unit launched an investigation last October after they were contacted by a member of the public who claimed that an election candidate was ineligible because she was not a Canadian citizen.

Candidates are required to file certain documents when they run in a civic or school board election and officials say it is an offence to put forward the documents if the person applying is not a citizen.

The individual allegedly filed a notice of intent to run and a nomination acceptance form and confirmed that they had read the requirements and were eligible to run in the election.

Nimra Amjad, 32, of Calgary, is charged with signing a candidate’s acceptance form that contains a false statement and making a false statement for a purpose related to an election.

Amjad is expected to appear in court on the charges on February 13, 2018.