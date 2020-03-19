CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) have begun allowing staff to work from home, days after schools were closed to students.

In a letter to parents and guardians sent March 17, CCSD officials confirmed that staff would be permitted to work remotely effective Wednesday to "reduce the density of people in our buildings and to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus" and that educating students remained the priority.

"It is important to note that schools remain open, but classes are suspended until further notice," said Dr. Bryan Szumlas, CCSD chief superintendent in his letter.

"Principals are working with their staff to ensure student programming continues. We are still in the process of determining what learning in this situation looks like and more information will be forthcoming. It is our hope that teachers will be reaching out to you so that you may discuss any questions of concern."

Szumlas added that schools would continue to inform parents and guardians of any developments during this "rapidly changing situation."

In a statement to CTV News, CBE officials confirm the approximately 7,000 teachers who work for the board may choose to work from home or continue to work out of the school.

"The CBE is committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and communities. We have created temporary work from home guidelines that take effect Mar.18. These guidelines will provide employees who are able to complete their work from home the opportunity to do so during these very challenging times.

"Specifically, we have determined that at this time all school-based staff, both teachers and support staff (with the exception of at least a principal, a secretary and a custodian) may work from home."

On Sunday, the province closed all schools in Alberta to students in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.