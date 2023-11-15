Calgary sees 'concerning' increase in encampment fires, responses

Calgary bylaw and the fire department each say calls related to encampments and fires at abandoned buildings have increased "significantly" recently, with this year's numbers nearly double a typical year -- and it's only expected to get worse as we head into the colder months.

The city has an Encampment Team made up of peace officers and members of the Alpha House Society to move unhoused people into safer living environments. The team also works to identify and mitigate potential hazards involving camps that use fires to stay warm or cook.

The team had been responding to anywhere between 2,600 and 3,000 per year before the pandemic. Now, officials say, they've already surpassed 5,000 calls for encampments in 2023.

"It has gone up significantly," said Susan Wall, the supervisor for the city's downtown Encampment Team.

"It's very resource intense with outreach in our offices as well, trying to reach all of these folks that are sleeping rough," she said.

The spike in responses shows the increase in people needing help. It also shows the danger the encampments can present for people who are living in them or in the community.

Numbers from the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) shows crews have responded to about 100 fires at encampments or abandoned buildings in 2023.

"(Typically) we see 50 or 60 a year. We're already in excess of that this year," said Pete Steenaerts, deputy chief of the Calgary Fire Department.

"When we look at the risks that we see with these types of fires, we look at the potential for injury and the fact that we have seen some injuries unfortunately at some of these situations in encampments more recently," he said.

The most recent blaze happened Tuesday morning in the 600 block of 4th Ave. SW. Crews were called around 9 a.m. to a building that had been vacant for about two years. It was boarded up and broken into.

A spokesperson for the CFD says it's believed access was gained through a hatch in the roof and people were using the space as a shelter to stay warm.

"That continues to be a big concern for us," Steenaerts said.

EDUCATING PEOPLE ON SAFETY

The Alpha House team works to connect people to the resources they may need and can provide shelter space, but the group also focuses on teaching people how to safely stay warm if they choose not to stay in a shelter.

"We talk a lot about education, about how to be safe if you are staying outside in the wintertime or where you are needing or wanting to start a fire to keep warm," said Shaundra Bruvall with Alpha House.

Shelters in the city have plans in place ahead of winter and there is space available for people to stay inside if they want to. There's a variety of reasons people may choose not to stay in shelters, Bruvall said.

Shelters have rules about staying with pets and that can be a deterrent for some, as could the want to stay together with a partner. Safety may be another issue people have concerns about at shelters in Calgary.

"We have to respect that and do it as much as we can to make them as safe as possible given that choice," she said.

Bylaw, the fire department and Alpha House all urge people to continue to call 311 if there are concerns about encampments within the city to allow people to be connected to resources available. Reports of fires should always be made to 911.