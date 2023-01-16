Calgary senior located safe after not arriving to pick up wife from hospital

The Calgary Police Service says an 81-year-old man didn't arrive at the Peter Lougheed Centre Sunday night to pick up his wife has been located and is safe.

Ernesto Perez was last seen at the Century Downs Racetrack and Casino north of Calgary at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

He was expected to pick his wife up from the hospital in northeast Calgary at around 11:30 p.m. but never arrived.

Police officials say Perez had not been in contact with his spouse or other family members, which was highly unusual for him, and there were concerns for his welfare.

Investigators announced Monday morning that Perez had been located safe.