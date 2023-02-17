Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing

Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.

Police say 12 distractions thefts were reported between the end of January and early February, and that two to four people are thought to be working together during the crimes.

In each case, the victims made a purchase using their debit or credit card, after which they were approached by a man while exiting the store they were shopping at.

According to police, the scam operates by having one suspect watch as the victim enters their PIN, then signalling to an accomplice who attempts to steal the victim's card while they're distracted.

In one instance, police say an 80-year-old woman named Diane had her cards stolen after making a purchase at a store at South Trail Crossing on Jan. 31.

The woman was approaching the store’s exit when a man offered to walk her to her car due to the icy conditions in the parking lot.

Diane accepted the man's help. He then pushed her shopping cart — which contained her open purse – to her vehicle, and began loading her purchases into her car.

"After helping Diane put shopping bags in the trunk of her car, the man walked around her vehicle and informed her she had a loose tire valve cap due to excess snow on one of the tires," said police in a Friday news release.

"She proceeded to tighten the tire valve cap and noticed the man disappeared."

Police believe the thief removed Diane's debit and credit cards from her open purse while she was distracted by the loose tire valve cap.

Diane reported the incident to police two days later, after discovering more than $21,000 in fraudulent cash withdraws and transactions.

"Seniors are common targets for fraudsters as they take advantage of their good nature and believe that elderly people have plenty of money in the bank," said Const. Shaun Vandal.

"We are asking Calgarians to be mindful of this scam and their surroundings while shopping. If you encounter someone who is in extremely close proximity to you, proceed to a safe place and report the incident to store staff or police."

Below are steps Calgary police say citizens can take to safeguard themselves from distraction thefts:

Always shield the PIN pad when entering your PIN at any ATM, retail store or financial institution;

While at an ATM, or paying for merchandise, be aware of anyone standing nearby who can observe you entering your PIN, also known as 'shoulder surfing';

If you encounter someone who is in extremely close proximity to you, proceed to a safe place and report the incident to store staff or police; and

Trust your gut, if something seems suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone with information related to Diane's case or any other distraction thefts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.